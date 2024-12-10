Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Rose News: Scores 21 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 9:15am

Rose logged 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes in Monday's 100-97 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Rose stayed in the main lineup even after Trey Burke's return from injury and secured a season-high scoring total in Monday's matchup. Rose's five three-pointers were the key to his performance, as he had not been so consistent with that type of shot this season.

