Kyle Rose News: Scores 21 points in win
Rose logged 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes in Monday's 100-97 G League win over the Texas Legends.
Rose stayed in the main lineup even after Trey Burke's return from injury and secured a season-high scoring total in Monday's matchup. Rose's five three-pointers were the key to his performance, as he had not been so consistent with that type of shot this season.
Kyle Rose
Free Agent
