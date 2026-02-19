Kyle Rose News: Scores season-high 18 points

Rose totaled 18 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), thee rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes during Thursday's 137-126 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Rose turned in his highest scoring output of the campaign, putting up double-digit points for just the fourth time in 2025-26. The 26-year-old has made a lone start through 14 games on the year, so the expectation is that Rose will continue to play a bench role moving forward.