Kyle Rose News: Six rebounds in rare start
Rose posted two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 99-92 win over the Austin Spurs.
Rose took Trey Burke's (undisclosed) place in the starting lineup but made a limited impact during the victory. While Rose's six rebounds were a season-high mark for him, he fell below average in scoring. He can't be trusted for much playing time for now, especially if Burke returns to action soon.
Kyle Rose
Free Agent
