Kyle Rose headshot

Kyle Rose News: Six rebounds in rare start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Rose posted two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 99-92 win over the Austin Spurs.

Rose took Trey Burke's (undisclosed) place in the starting lineup but made a limited impact during the victory. While Rose's six rebounds were a season-high mark for him, he fell below average in scoring. He can't be trusted for much playing time for now, especially if Burke returns to action soon.

