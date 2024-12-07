Fantasy Basketball
Kylor Kelley headshot

Kylor Kelley Injury: Out with groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Kelley didn't play in Friday's 115-100 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars due to a groin injury.

Kelley suffered the injury during Wednesday's game against the Remix, finishing with two points in a season-low 11 minutes. It's unclear how much action he'll miss, but he's averaging 30.6 minutes per game, so multiple players must step up in his absence.

