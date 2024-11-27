Kylor Kelley News: Effective versus San Diego

Kelley played 35 minutes Tuesday in South Bay's 95-85 win over San Diego and compiled 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, a steal and three blocks.

Kelley had a solid outing Tuesday, leading the team in blocks while shooting an efficient 63.6 percent from the field. Across six appearances in the G League this season, the 27-year-old is currently averaging 11.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.2 blocks.