Kylor Kelley News: Headed to Philippines
Kelley exercised a buyout in his contract with the G League's South Bay Lakers on Friday and has since signed with a team in the Philippine Basketball Association, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.
After appearing in 11 games at the NBA level with the Mavericks and Pelicans during the 2024-25 season, Kelley had played exclusively in the G League so far in 2025-26 after being waived by the Lakers in September. Over his 31 appearances with South Bay, the seven-foot center averaged 8.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.6 assists in 25.2 minutes per contest.
Kylor Kelley
Free Agent
