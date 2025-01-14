Fantasy Basketball
Kylor Kelley headshot

Kylor Kelley News: Misses out on double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Kelley tallied 18 points (9-12 FG), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Kelley is averaging 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks in 25.3 minutes across seven appearances this season. He is also displaying impressive efficiency, shooting 63.5 percent from the field.

