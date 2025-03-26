Kylor Kelley News: Nears double-double in return

Kelley racked up 14 points (7-7 FG, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 25 minutes Tuesday in the G League South Bay Lakers' 134-130 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

After missing Monday's win against Santa Cruz for an undisclosed reason, Kelley went a perfect 7-for-7 from the floor in Wednesday's win over the same squad. The 27-year-old big man is averaging 11.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.5 assists per game for South Bay while shooting 68.5 percent from the field in the G League this season.