Kylor Kelley News: Racks up five blocks

Kelley logged 18 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist and five blocks across 36 minutes Thursday during South Bay's 98-90 loss to the Swarm.

Kelley was one of South Bay's few bright spots during Thursday's loss as he led the team points, rebounds and blocks while shooting an efficient 66.7 percent from the field. He also managed to record his third double-double of the season across 13 games played.