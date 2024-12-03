Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kylor Kelley headshot

Kylor Kelley News: Scores season-high points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Kelly played 39 minutes Monday during South Bay's 125-113 loss versus the Remix and compiled 20 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and three blocks.

Kelly led the team in both rebounds and blocks in addition to scoring a season-high 20 points. Throughout the first nine games of the season, the 27-year-old is currently averaging 13.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 3.2 blocks.

Kylor Kelley
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now