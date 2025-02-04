Kylor Kelley News: Slides to bench Tuesday

Kelley is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

After making a spot start in Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Kelley is expected to head back to the Mavericks' bench Wednesday with the team much healthier. The undrafted rookie has averaged 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 points and 0.5 blocks in 7.8 minutes across two games from Dallas' second unit this year, so it's not a lock that he'll see the floor against Philadelphia.