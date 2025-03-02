Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kylor Kelley headshot

Kylor Kelley News: Waived by Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 8:14am

The Mavericks waived Kelley on Sunday, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.

The big man was waived from his two-way pact in order to make room for Kai Jones. Kelley didn't play in the club's last three consecutive contests due to a coach's decision, and he averaged 3.0 points and 2.6 rebounds across 8.4 minutes per game in eight outings (one start) with the Mavericks.

Kylor Kelley
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now