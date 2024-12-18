Fantasy Basketball
Kyrie Irving headshot

Kyrie Irving Injury: Deemed questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Irving (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Irving was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but he'll carry a questionable tag into Thursday's tilt. With Luka Doncic (heel) sidelined, Irving would be in line for more usage if healthy. Irving averaged 26.2 points, 6.6 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals during a five-game stretch in November with Doncic idle.

Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
