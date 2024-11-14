Fantasy Basketball
Kyrie Irving Injury: Deemed questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Irving is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Jazz due to a right shoulder strain.

Irving is in danger of missing his first contest of the season Thursday after being a late addition to the injury report. If the star guard is unable to suit up, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jaden Hardy and Quentin Grimes are candidates to receive increased playing time.

