Kyrie Irving Injury: Deemed questionable for Thursday
Irving is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Jazz due to a right shoulder strain.
Irving is in danger of missing his first contest of the season Thursday after being a late addition to the injury report. If the star guard is unable to suit up, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jaden Hardy and Quentin Grimes are candidates to receive increased playing time.
