Kyrie Irving Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday
Irving (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Irving had a shaky return Tuesday against the Nuggets with 11 points (4-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block across 30 minutes. So it's no surprise that the Mavericks will likely rest him for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Spencer Dinwiddie, Jaden Hardy and Quentin Grimes could have more upside with Irving expected to sit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now