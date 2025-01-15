Kyrie Irving Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Irving (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Irving had a shaky return Tuesday against the Nuggets with 11 points (4-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block across 30 minutes. So it's no surprise that the Mavericks will likely rest him for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Spencer Dinwiddie, Jaden Hardy and Quentin Grimes could have more upside with Irving expected to sit.