Kyrie Irving Injury: Going through shootaround

Irving, who's officially listed as questionable due to an illness, is participating in the Mavericks' afternoon shootaround ahead of Monday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Despite being a late addition to the injury report, it appears Irving is on track to suit up Monday. The Mavericks continue to play without Luka Doncic (wrist), while Klay Thompson (foot) and Quentin Grimes (illness) are also questionable to play Monday. Over his last five appearances, Irving has averaged 21.8 points, 6.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game.