Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyrie Irving headshot

Kyrie Irving Injury: Nabs questionable tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Irving is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to right shoulder soreness.

Irving is coming off a 42-point performance but could sit out the second leg of Dallas' back-to-back Thursday due to a shoulder issue. With Klay Thompson (foot) and Dante Exum (Achilles) also questionable, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jade Hardy and Max Christie could all receive increased playing time.

Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now