Kyrie Irving headshot

Kyrie Irving Injury: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 31, 2024 at 3:48pm

Irving (shoulder) was removed from the injury report for Wednesday's game against Houston.

Irving has been dealing with a shoulder injury, which kept him out of Monday's game against the Kings. However, he appears ready to return to the floor Wednesday when the Mavericks take on the Rockets in Houston, as he has been taken off the team's injury report. With Luka Doncic (calf) sidelined, Irving should see all the usage he can handle.

Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks
