Kyrie Irving Injury: Practices Friday

Irving (shoulder) participated in Friday's practice, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Irving is seemingly on the mend ahead of Saturday's game against the Clippers after missing Thursday's loss to the Clippers due to right shoulder soreness. The superstar's status for Saturday should be updated Friday night, and his presence at practice bodes well for his potential return to game action. If Irving remains sidelined, Quentin Grimes and Spencer Dinwiddie are candidates for increased roles.