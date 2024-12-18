Kyrie Irving Injury: Practices in full

Irving (shoulder) was able to practice Wednesday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Irving missed practice Tuesday due to right shoulder soreness, but coach Jason Kidd didn't mention him when discussing the injury report, which suggests that it's a minor issue. Irving's fantasy managers can pencil him into lineups for Thursday's game against the Clippers but should check for official confirmation when the updated injury report is released Wednesday evening.