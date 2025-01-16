Fantasy Basketball
Kyrie Irving Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 2:55pm

Irving (back) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Irving has missed six of the Mavericks' last seven games due to a back issue. Dallas has only won two games during his absence, as the team has found it challenging to compete without the veteran guard and Luka Doncic (calf). Spencer Dinwiddie could get another start if Irving can't return to the floor Friday.

