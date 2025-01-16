Kyrie Irving Injury: Questionable for Friday
Irving (back) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Irving has missed six of the Mavericks' last seven games due to a back issue. Dallas has only won two games during his absence, as the team has found it challenging to compete without the veteran guard and Luka Doncic (calf). Spencer Dinwiddie could get another start if Irving can't return to the floor Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now