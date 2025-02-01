Kyrie Irving Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Irving (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

After a strong outing in Friday's loss against the Pistons, finishing with a team-high 28 points, Irving could be watching from the sideline during Sunday's game in Cleveland. If the one-time NBA champion is ruled out against the Cavaliers, the Mavericks could turn to Spencer Dinwiddie to shift over to point guard. Jaden Hardy, Quentin Grimes and Dante Exum could also see a bump in minutes.