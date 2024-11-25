Kyrie Irving Injury: Questionable with illness

Irving (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks.

Irving was a very late addition to the injury report, and that's usually a concerning sign for fantasy managers. Luka Doncic (wrist) has already been ruled out, and both Klay Thompson (foot) and Quentim Grimes (illness) are in danger of missing this contest. If the Mavericks end up being very shorthanded, Jaden Hardy could become an intriguing streaming option.