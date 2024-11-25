Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kyrie Irving headshot

Kyrie Irving Injury: Questionable with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Irving (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks.

Irving was a very late addition to the injury report, and that's usually a concerning sign for fantasy managers. Luka Doncic (wrist) has already been ruled out, and both Klay Thompson (foot) and Quentim Grimes (illness) are in danger of missing this contest. If the Mavericks end up being very shorthanded, Jaden Hardy could become an intriguing streaming option.

Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now