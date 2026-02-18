Kyrie Irving headshot

Kyrie Irving Injury: To miss rest of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 7:05am

Irving (knee) will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Mavericks are 19-35 and pivoting towards a rebuild, so this news is not a big surprise. By waiting until the 2026-27 season to return from his torn ACL, Irving will be able to take his time with his rehab to ensure that he returns at full strength. Irving is under contract for one more season with a $42.42 million player option for 2027-28.

Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks
