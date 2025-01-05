Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyrie Irving headshot

Kyrie Irving Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Irving (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Irving was a late scratch ahead of Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to an illness and will remain sidelined Monday, joining Luka Doncic (calf), who remains out for an extended period. With Dallas' backcourt shorthanded, Quentin Grimes, Jaden Hardy, Spencer Dinwiddie and Brandon Williams remain candidates for increased roles.

Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now