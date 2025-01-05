Kyrie Irving Injury: Won't play Monday

Irving (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Irving was a late scratch ahead of Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to an illness and will remain sidelined Monday, joining Luka Doncic (calf), who remains out for an extended period. With Dallas' backcourt shorthanded, Quentin Grimes, Jaden Hardy, Spencer Dinwiddie and Brandon Williams remain candidates for increased roles.