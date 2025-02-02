Fantasy Basketball
Kyrie Irving Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 11:54am

Irving (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Irving will sit out of Sunday's contest due to right shoulder soreness, and his next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against Philadelphia. With Max Christie (not injury related) not ready to make his Mavericks debut just yet, Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes should see an uptick in playing time.

