Kyrie Irving headshot

Kyrie Irving Injury: Won't play this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 10:41am

The Mavericks announced Wednesday that Irving (knee) won't play this season while he continues to recover from the ACL reconstruction surgery he underwent March 26.

Dallas sits at 19-35 on the season coming out of the All-Star break and is pivoting toward a rebuild, so the news that Irving won't play in 2025-26 comes as little surprise, especially after head coach Jason Kidd had been vague on the veteran guard's status in recent weeks. According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, the Mavericks still have some optimism that Irving will be able to practice at some point before the end of the season, which will put him on track to be back to 100 percent well in advance of training camp next fall, when he would be 18 months removed from surgery. Irving will be entering the final year of his contract next season and holds a $42.42 million player option for 2027-28.

Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyrie Irving See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyrie Irving See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, January 29
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, January 29
Rotowire Staff
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Landale, Tyson & More
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Landale, Tyson & More
Author Image
Mike Barner
20 days ago