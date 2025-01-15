Fantasy Basketball
Kyrie Irving Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 4:00pm

Irving (back) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Irving will sit Wednesday's matchup due to a nagging back injury, though it's uncertain if this will lead to another spell on the sidelines. His next chance to play will come against the Thunder on Friday, with either Spencer Dinwiddie or Quentin Grimes being options to take his place in the starting lineup versus New Orleans.

