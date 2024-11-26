Kyrie Irving News: Carries Dallas to victory

Irving racked up 32 points (11-28 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in 41 minutes during Monday's 129-119 victory over the Hawks.

Irving led the Mavericks in scoring in a game where Dallas didn't have Klay Thompson (foot) and Luka Doncic (wrist). That situation allowed Irving to experience an uptick in his usage rate, and he backed that up by posting a strong stat line, including his third 30-point performance of the campaign. Irving should continue to experience an uptick in his fantasy numbers as long as Doncic remains sidelined, which should be the case Wednesday against the Knicks as well.