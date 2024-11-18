Kyrie Irving News: Drops 23 in Sunday's win

Irving chipped in 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and six assists across 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-119 victory over the Thunder.

The veteran guard delivered his usual production, even with Luka Doncic (knee) in street clothes. Irving has scored more than 20 points with five or more assists in five straight appearances, averaging 27.6 points, 5.8 assists, 4.8 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch while shooting a blistering 62.4 percent from the floor and 48.3 percent (14-for-29) from beyond the arc.