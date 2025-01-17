Kyrie Irving News: Good to go against OKC

Irving (back) is available for Friday's game versus the Thunder and won't have any restrictions, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Irving has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday despite dealing with a lingering back injury. Irving is averaging 23.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.4 minutes across his last 10 appearances.