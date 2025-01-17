Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyrie Irving headshot

Kyrie Irving News: Good to go against OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Irving (back) is available for Friday's game versus the Thunder and won't have any restrictions, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Irving has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday despite dealing with a lingering back injury. Irving is averaging 23.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.4 minutes across his last 10 appearances.

Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now