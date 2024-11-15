Fantasy Basketball
Kyrie Irving headshot

Kyrie Irving News: Good to go Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Irving (shoulder) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Spurs.

Irving will return to action Saturday after missing Dallas' previous contest with a right shoulder strain. The star guard should reclaim his starting job from Quentin Grimes against San Antonio. Over his last five appearances, Irving is averaging 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.0 minutes.

Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks
