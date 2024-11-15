Kyrie Irving News: Good to go Saturday

Irving (shoulder) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Spurs.

Irving will return to action Saturday after missing Dallas' previous contest with a right shoulder strain. The star guard should reclaim his starting job from Quentin Grimes against San Antonio. Over his last five appearances, Irving is averaging 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.0 minutes.