Kyrie Irving headshot

Kyrie Irving News: Hits for game-high 31 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Irving ended with 31 points (9-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-11 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 132-117 loss to Milwaukee.

The veteran guard led all scorers on the night as he delivered at least 30 points for the fifth time in seven appearances since Anthony Davis (thigh) was shut down. Over that stretch, Irving has averaged 30.7 points, 6.3 boards, 3.9 assists, 3.4 threes, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks while operating mainly as a solo act in the Dallas offense.

