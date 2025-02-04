Kyrie Irving News: Leads all scorers with 34 points

Irving (shoulder) closed with 34 points (11-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 42 minutes during Tuesday's 118-116 loss to Philadelphia.

Irving went toe-to-toe with fellow superstar guard Tyrese Maxey on Tuesday, but the former's game-high 34 points were not enough for the Mavericks in his return from a one-game respite with shoulder soreness. It was Irving's ninth game of the season with at least 30 points, and he's averaging 26.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.7 threes across his last nine appearances. Until Anthony Davis (abdomen) is ready to make his team debut, the Dallas offense should continue to run through Irving.