Kyrie Irving News: Leads Dallas to victory

Irving registered 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 110-93 victory over San Antonio.

Luka Doncic had a subpar stat line with "only" 16 points, six rebounds and six assists, but Irving picked things up on offense and co-led the Mavs in scoring alongside Daniel Gafford, who also finished with 22 points. Irving looked good in his return to the hardwood following a one-game absence and should remain in a starting role -- and with a high usage rate and workload -- going forward if he stays healthy.