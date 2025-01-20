Kyrie Irving News: Leads on both ends in defeat

Irving finished Monday's 110-105 loss to the Hornets with 33 points (11-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 41 minutes.

Irving paced Dallas on both ends of the court in Monday's afternoon battle, leading all Mavericks in scoring, threes made and steals over a team-leading minute total. Irving has crossed the 30-point mark in seven contests this season, adding three or more steals in two of those outings. Over his last two appearances, Irving has posted at least 25 points with three threes made in both contests.