Kyrie Irving News: Paces team with 46 points

Irving recorded 46 points (16-26 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 9-9 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 126-122 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Dallas will depend on huge numbers from Irving to keep the team afloat in the Western Conference, and his massive total during the losing effort was a great example of what's required without Luka Doncic's (calf) services. The timely acquisition of Spencer Dinwiddie is helping to fill the gap, but Irving's production is absolutely necessary for the team to succeed.