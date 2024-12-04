Kyrie Irving News: Scores 10 points in return

Irving accumulated 10 points (3-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 win over the Grizzlies.

Irving was coming off his second missed game of the season with a shoulder injury, and his performance Tuesday suggests that he's still not 100 percent. His fantasy managers don't have much to complain about, however, as he's produced top-15 value in nine-category formats so far while hitting 49.3 percent from the field.