Kyrie Irving News: Scores 22 points in loss Saturday

Irving provided 22 points (9-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and three steals over 39 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 loss to the Suns.

Irving didn't have his best shooting performance Saturday and needed 22 shots to score 22 points, but he still ended as the Mavericks' second-best scorer behind Luka Doncic, who posted a 40-point performance. Irving's role as the Mavericks' second option on offense is pretty much set in stone despite the addition of Klay Thompson, and Irving should be a reliable source of fantasy production regardless of the format of your league -- even if he has poor shooting performances from time to time.