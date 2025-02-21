Kyrie Irving News: Scores 35 points against NOLA

Irving finished 111-103 win over the Pelicans with 35 points (11-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one block over 37 minutes.

Irving was playing his best basketball prior to the All-Star break, and the superstar point guard didn't seem to miss a beat Friday as he led both teams in scoring while connecting on at least five three-pointers for the 11th time this season. Irving has scored at least 30 points in each of his last three games, and over that span he has shot 51.4 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from beyond the arc. Irving's efforts have helped the Mavericks win five of their last six games, and they'll look to continue that momentum into Sunday's game against Stephen Curry and the Warriors.