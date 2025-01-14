Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyrie Irving headshot

Kyrie Irving News: Struggles in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Irving closed with 11 points (4-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 118-99 loss to the Nuggets.

Irving returned to action Tuesday after missing Dallas' previous five contests due to a bulging disc in his back. Despite the Mavericks playing the second leg of a back-to-back Wednesday against New Orleans, Irving said he plans to play and doesn't think his back will require surgery.

Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now