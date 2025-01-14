Kyrie Irving News: Struggles in return
Irving closed with 11 points (4-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 118-99 loss to the Nuggets.
Irving returned to action Tuesday after missing Dallas' previous five contests due to a bulging disc in his back. Despite the Mavericks playing the second leg of a back-to-back Wednesday against New Orleans, Irving said he plans to play and doesn't think his back will require surgery.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now