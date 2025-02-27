Kyrie Irving News: Stuffs stat sheet in win
Irving recorded 25 points (11-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 103-96 win over the Hornets.
Irving's 25 points led the team, and he also stuffed the stat sheet Thursday. Over his last nine games, the superstar guard has averaged a stellar 27.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.1 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers in 39.4 minutes. As long as the 32-year-old is able to handle such heavy workloads, Irving should continue experiencing a boost in usage and fantasy value as the focal point of Dallas' offense until Anthony Davis (adductor) comes off the shelf.
