Kyrie Irving headshot

Kyrie Irving News: Will play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Irving (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Hawks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Irving popped up on Sunday's injury report due to an illness, but he was able to participate in Monday afternoon's shootaround and will play against Atlanta. Across his 11 outings in November, Irving has averaged 23.9 points, 5.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 34.2 minutes per game.

