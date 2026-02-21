Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George Injury: Could return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

George (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

George was held out of the Wizards' 131-118 win over the Pacers on Friday while managing a left toe sprain, but the second-year pro could be available for Washington on Sunday. He has averaged 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over 27.1 minutes per game over his last 15 outings.

Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards
