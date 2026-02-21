Kyshawn George Injury: Could return Sunday
George (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
George was held out of the Wizards' 131-118 win over the Pacers on Friday while managing a left toe sprain, but the second-year pro could be available for Washington on Sunday. He has averaged 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over 27.1 minutes per game over his last 15 outings.
