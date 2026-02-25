Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George Injury: Dealing with left knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 3:07pm

George is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks due to a left knee contusion.

George may have picked up the injury during Washington's 119-98 loss to Atlanta on Tuesday, when he played 21 minutes and finished with 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists. Justin Champagnie figures to be the top candidate to enter the Wizards' starting lineup if George is unable to play in Thursday's rematch.

Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards
