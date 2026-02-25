Kyshawn George Injury: Dealing with left knee injury
George is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks due to a left knee contusion.
George may have picked up the injury during Washington's 119-98 loss to Atlanta on Tuesday, when he played 21 minutes and finished with 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists. Justin Champagnie figures to be the top candidate to enter the Wizards' starting lineup if George is unable to play in Thursday's rematch.
