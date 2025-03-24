Kyshawn George Injury: Exits Monday with ankle sprain
George has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the Raptors due to a left ankle sprain, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
George rolled his left ankle while attempting to grab a rebound. He was able to walk off the court without the help of trainers, and he'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury. George will finish the contest with three rebounds and one assist in two minutes of playing time.
