Kyshawn George Injury: Exits to locker room vs. Miami

George sustained an apparent facial injury during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Heat and exited to the locker room, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

George caught an elbow to the face from an opposing player and seemingly required some assistance walking back to the locker room. The rookie first-round pick is unlikely to return in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, meaning Justin Champagnie could see a bump in minutes the rest of the way.