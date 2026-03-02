Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George Injury: Fails to return vs. Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

George (elbow) didn't return to Monday's game against the Rockets. He finished with 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes.

George picked up an elbow injury and departed with 6:13 remaining in the third quarter. He was later spotted sitting on the bench, but he didn't return to the game. George can be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic until the team has another update to share.

Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards
