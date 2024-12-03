Kyshawn George Injury: Heads to locker room Tuesday

George went back to the locker room with an apparent left ankle injury during the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The rookie went down after contesting a shot attempt from Donovan Mitchell, and George limped to the bench before heading to the locker room. If the 20-year-old forward is unable to return, Carlton Carrington and Anthony Gill are candidates for a slight uptick in playing time.