Kyshawn George Injury: Iffy for Saturday
George (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Raptors.
George is in jeopardy of missing a second straight outing due to a left knee contusion. He has appeared in five of Washington's last eight games, averaging 12.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20.4 minutes per contest over that stretch. If he's ultimately ruled out, Will Riley (ankle), Jamir Watkins and Justin Champagnie would be candidates for increased minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyshawn George See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26Yesterday
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights4 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 225 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 225 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyshawn George See More