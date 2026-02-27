Kyshawn George Injury: Iffy for Saturday

George (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

George is in jeopardy of missing a second straight outing due to a left knee contusion. He has appeared in five of Washington's last eight games, averaging 12.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20.4 minutes per contest over that stretch. If he's ultimately ruled out, Will Riley (ankle), Jamir Watkins and Justin Champagnie would be candidates for increased minutes.